Previous
Sea Shells by carole_sandford
Photo 2700

Sea Shells

Another cold & grey day today, I haven’t taken a photo today, so one from a few days ago. Taken at the same time as I took the solitary shell.
11th January 2024 11th Jan 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
739% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A nice collection.
January 11th, 2024  
JackieR ace
And you're landlocked to get an impressive haul of shells
January 11th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
I love all the colors and the details you have captured.
January 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise