Previous
Photo 2719
Tree Drama
I wasn’t intending to use a photo of “that tree” today, but then I took this! The sun was behind the tree making it a silhouette & the cloudscape was just amazing! So, I had no choice….
Best on black.
30th January 2024
30th Jan 24
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
tree
,
cloud
,
drama
,
buslingthorpe
Phil Sandford
ace
That tree is quite lovely and frequently graces both of our projects
January 30th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Incredible, such a beautiful image.
January 30th, 2024
KV
ace
So pretty.
January 30th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
January 30th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
This is beautiful
January 30th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
This is fabulous.
January 30th, 2024
