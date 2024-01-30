Previous
Tree Drama by carole_sandford
Photo 2719

Tree Drama

I wasn’t intending to use a photo of “that tree” today, but then I took this! The sun was behind the tree making it a silhouette & the cloudscape was just amazing! So, I had no choice….
Best on black.
30th January 2024 30th Jan 24

Carole Sandford

Phil Sandford ace
That tree is quite lovely and frequently graces both of our projects
January 30th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Incredible, such a beautiful image.
January 30th, 2024  
KV ace
So pretty.
January 30th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
January 30th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
This is beautiful
January 30th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
This is fabulous.
January 30th, 2024  
