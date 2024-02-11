Previous
Nissen Huts by carole_sandford
Nissen Huts

Architecture 7 - loose connection, but during WW2 these would have been someone’s “home”. Storing farm stuff now . I quite like the textures.
Casablanca ace
My son’s school was still using these for gardening stuff until this year. Amazing how long they last! Nice and different shot for architecture
February 11th, 2024  
Phil Sandford ace
Invented by Major Peter Nissen. Great capture
February 11th, 2024  
