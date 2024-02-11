Sign up
Photo 2731
Nissen Huts
Architecture 7 - loose connection, but during WW2 these would have been someone’s “home”. Storing farm stuff now . I quite like the textures.
Best on black.
Many thanks for all your comments & favs.
11th February 2024
11th Feb 24
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
Casablanca
ace
My son’s school was still using these for gardening stuff until this year. Amazing how long they last! Nice and different shot for architecture
February 11th, 2024
Phil Sandford
ace
Invented by Major Peter Nissen. Great capture
February 11th, 2024
