Photo 2732
Alstroemeria
I’ve decided to do a week of flowers . Black & white wouldn’t always be my first choice for flowers, so that’s why I have chosen it, to prove to myself that they can still look good.
12th February 2024
12th Feb 24
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3937
photos
176
followers
144
following
748% complete
Tags
flower
,
alstroemeria
,
for2024
Corinne C
ace
Fantastic details
February 12th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
A really nice first result.
February 12th, 2024
