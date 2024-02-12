Previous
Alstroemeria by carole_sandford
Photo 2732

Alstroemeria

I’ve decided to do a week of flowers . Black & white wouldn’t always be my first choice for flowers, so that’s why I have chosen it, to prove to myself that they can still look good.
12th February 2024 12th Feb 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
748% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Fantastic details
February 12th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
A really nice first result.
February 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise