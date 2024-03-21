Sign up
Previous
Photo 2770
Colourful Bunch
I haven’t taken a photo today, so one from last week.
21st March 2024
21st Mar 24
4
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3991
photos
175
followers
144
following
758% complete
View this month »
2763
2764
2765
2766
2767
2768
2769
2770
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 8
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
tulip
,
vase
Casablanca
ace
So effective on black
March 21st, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
The tulips look lovely.
March 21st, 2024
Lisa Brown
ace
very lovely composition
March 21st, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So springtime lovely ! Nicely composed in the waisted glass vase !And great on the black background ! fav
March 21st, 2024
