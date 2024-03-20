Sign up
Photo 2769
Just Look at that Sky!
So today is the Spring Equinox & this was just before the heavens opened this afternoon. Didn’t look too Spring-like! I thought the magnolia flowers looked good against that storm grey sky!
20th March 2024
20th Mar 24
6
3
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3990
photos
175
followers
144
following
758% complete
View this month »
2769
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 8
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
storm
,
grey
,
magnolia
Michelle
That's certainly a 'grey' sky but it shows off the Magnolia beautifully
March 20th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
The pink and grey are so lovely together.
March 20th, 2024
Phil Sandford
ace
Driving in it was not nice. The pink against the dark grey background works well.
March 20th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful against the moody sky.
March 20th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
fab!
March 20th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Yep! still horrible weather but the blooms look lovely against the ominous sky !
March 20th, 2024
