Just Look at that Sky! by carole_sandford
Just Look at that Sky!

So today is the Spring Equinox & this was just before the heavens opened this afternoon. Didn’t look too Spring-like! I thought the magnolia flowers looked good against that storm grey sky!
20th March 2024 20th Mar 24

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Michelle
That's certainly a 'grey' sky but it shows off the Magnolia beautifully
March 20th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
The pink and grey are so lovely together.
March 20th, 2024  
Phil Sandford ace
Driving in it was not nice. The pink against the dark grey background works well.
March 20th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful against the moody sky.
March 20th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
fab!
March 20th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Yep! still horrible weather but the blooms look lovely against the ominous sky !
March 20th, 2024  
