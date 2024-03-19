Previous
Brayford Pool by carole_sandford
Photo 2768

Brayford Pool

An often used subject, but the light, colours, clouds, weather are always different. Taken looking across from the car park.
Probably best on black.
Many thanks for your views, comments & favs.
19th March 2024 19th Mar 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
758% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Lovely colours and hovering fluffy clouds. Great pov
March 19th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Beautiful colours, especially the willow tree on it’s little island.
March 19th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Always a great place to visit. I love the bright green tree!
March 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise