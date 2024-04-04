Previous
Blossom Canopy by carole_sandford
Photo 2784

Blossom Canopy

This tree had a huge blossom canopy. So pretty.
4th April 2024 4th Apr 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
Casablanca ace
Wow, amazing shape
April 4th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
it is a beauty for sure carole
April 4th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Such a beautiful tree.
April 4th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Simply gorgeous…. Beautiful
April 4th, 2024  
KWind ace
Wow... what a gorgeous tree!
April 4th, 2024  
Jo Worboys
What a beautiful tree such a great shape
April 4th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh ! what a beautiful tree - just like a blossom covered parasol ! fav
April 4th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Oh goodness. That's so lovely!
April 4th, 2024  
