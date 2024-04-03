Sign up
Previous
Photo 2783
Another Angle
Gunby from the back with a rather magnificent magnolia in the right foreground.
3rd April 2024
3rd Apr 24
5
4
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
hall
,
gunby
Susan Wakely
ace
The magnolia looks impressive.
April 3rd, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Great spring image
April 3rd, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Fabulous magnolia, lovely the perspective on the house
April 3rd, 2024
Beverley
ace
Stunningly beautiful
April 3rd, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
the magnolia is a super tree Carole the hall looks good too
April 3rd, 2024
