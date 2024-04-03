Previous
Another Angle by carole_sandford
Another Angle

Gunby from the back with a rather magnificent magnolia in the right foreground.
3rd April 2024 3rd Apr 24

Carole Sandford

Susan Wakely ace
The magnolia looks impressive.
April 3rd, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Great spring image
April 3rd, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Fabulous magnolia, lovely the perspective on the house
April 3rd, 2024  
Beverley ace
Stunningly beautiful
April 3rd, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
the magnolia is a super tree Carole the hall looks good too
April 3rd, 2024  
