High Bridge ( the Glory Hole)

I met a friend in town for coffee today. Took this photo whilst walking to the high street. The High Bridge, also known as the glory hole, carries the High Street across the river Witham, in Lincoln city. It is the oldest bridge in the UK on which buildings still stand. The bridge was built around 1160. The current row of black & white buildings date back to around 1550.

I love the way the fire escape stairs of the building in the foreground ends before it reaches the floor 🤷‍♀️