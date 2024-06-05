Previous
Roadworks Galore! by carole_sandford
Photo 2846

Roadworks Galore!

Taken from the passenger seat, on our way home out of Lincoln this afternoon. Lincoln is a mess of road works at the moment. Not quite sure what they are doing!
5th June 2024 5th Jun 24

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8!
Photo Details

Kate ace
Lots of roadwork near us as well
June 5th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Oh joy!! Nice shot of the chaos
June 5th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
All so confusing with all those bollards everywhere !! = Lots of road works around here too ! some of it is hole filling - and now some roads represent Patchwork quilts !
June 5th, 2024  
