Gulf of Corryvreckan

As a young girl, I first watched the 1945 classic Scottish romance film "I Know Where I'm Going" and heard the story of the maelstrom of the whirlpool Corryvreckan, the third strongest in the world. I never forgot the name. Certain conditions can create a standing wave of huge proportions above the pinnacle of rock. The particular topography under the water between the islands of Jura and Scarba when added to the tidal flow through the narrow channel creates the whirlpool and its roar can be heard from some distance away. All the navigation charts say "dangerous to all shipping, approach with caution" and you have to get the conditions right to go anywhere near it.So when Hubby told me his route recently took him past Corryvreckan yacht sailing, I was watching the tide charts and weather with interest and a little trepidation. The collage from top to bottom shows what it can look like from a public domain image, a phone pic of the lovely calm view Hubby had when he passed through the gulf, the topography of the ocean there and a painting from the early 1800s entitled "in peril at Corryvreckan." A fascinating place as all dangerous places on earth are.This is the theatrical trailer for the old film just for fun: