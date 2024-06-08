Melford Hall

11/60 Melford Hall was our 5th NT property from our whistlestop tour last weekend.



Constructed in the 16th century, it has had a chequered history. Many people visit for its connection to Beatrix Potter, who was a cousin of the family, the Parker Baronets, and visited often. You can see her signature in the Guest Book and the little drawing she did to go with it. In the bedroom she always stayed in you can see some of her original drawings and the original Jemima Puddleduck on whom she based the story. She hand made those clothes herself.



Loved the grand symmetrical staircase and the beautiful library. The National Trust has bags of soft toys, books and blankets for children to borrow and read with their parents on the lawn. Such a nice thing. Beautiful grounds too.