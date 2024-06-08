Previous
Melford Hall by casablanca
Melford Hall

11/60 Melford Hall was our 5th NT property from our whistlestop tour last weekend.

Constructed in the 16th century, it has had a chequered history. Many people visit for its connection to Beatrix Potter, who was a cousin of the family, the Parker Baronets, and visited often. You can see her signature in the Guest Book and the little drawing she did to go with it. In the bedroom she always stayed in you can see some of her original drawings and the original Jemima Puddleduck on whom she based the story. She hand made those clothes herself.

Loved the grand symmetrical staircase and the beautiful library. The National Trust has bags of soft toys, books and blankets for children to borrow and read with their parents on the lawn. Such a nice thing. Beautiful grounds too.
8th June 2024

Casablanca




Photo Details

Suzanne
Wonderful collage
June 8th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman
11! You are doing well. What a fabulous selection of images.
June 8th, 2024  
JackieR
What a wonderful collage.
June 8th, 2024  
Beverley
Great collage and so interesting to read your narrative.
I’m a huge fan of Beatrice potter
June 8th, 2024  
Diana
A beautiful collage filled with stunning shots. How wonderful it must be to visit all these beautiful properties.
June 8th, 2024  
Babs
I could live here quite happily, especially with a library like this one.
June 8th, 2024  
Rob Z
These photos are delightful - what a lovely building and interior. You're really getting going on your quest! :)
June 8th, 2024  
