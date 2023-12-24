Previous
Merry Christmas to all my 365 friends by cdcook48
Photo 1045

Merry Christmas to all my 365 friends

I wish you all a joyous holiday season with friends and family.

(The photo of the window is mine, the inserted Santa is a stock image.)
24th December 2023 24th Dec 23

Chris Cook

Louise & Ken
Merry Christmas, Chris!!!! I LOVE your image! Best of all, I love that you were able to manipulate your photo to include Santa; it's delightful!
December 24th, 2023  
