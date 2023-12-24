Sign up
Previous
Photo 1045
Merry Christmas to all my 365 friends
I wish you all a joyous holiday season with friends and family.
(The photo of the window is mine, the inserted Santa is a stock image.)
24th December 2023
24th Dec 23
1
1
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
1424
photos
168
followers
87
following
286% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
19th December 2023 6:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
Louise & Ken
Merry Christmas, Chris!!!! I LOVE your image! Best of all, I love that you were able to manipulate your photo to include Santa; it's delightful!
December 24th, 2023
