Red Roof by cdcook48
Photo 1222

Red Roof

I originally shot this with a view to creating a black and white image but I liked the red roof against the blue sky.
18th August 2024 18th Aug 24

Chris Cook

October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
Corinne C ace
A lovely capture of this barn
August 19th, 2024  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
great colors in this image
August 19th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Definitely colour for this one.
August 19th, 2024  
