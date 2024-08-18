Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1222
Red Roof
I originally shot this with a view to creating a black and white image but I liked the red roof against the blue sky.
18th August 2024
18th Aug 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
1671
photos
171
followers
90
following
334% complete
View this month »
1215
1216
1217
1218
1219
1220
1221
1222
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
A lovely capture of this barn
August 19th, 2024
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
great colors in this image
August 19th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Definitely colour for this one.
August 19th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close