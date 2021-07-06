Previous
7.6.21 by cdonohoue
One of the first sentences that I use when I need to introduce myself is that, "I am a child of God." Today I am thanking my Creator for this medical miracle that is this aging body. This morning I want to share some incredible shots. No, it's not because I took them, it is because a day short of 3 weeks post op of one of the rockiest surgeries I have had, I took the big girl camera with a macro lens out for a spin. I still have restrictions about how far I can bend and I still am wearing a binder to support the muscles. Putting my hands on something besides the phone camera lets me know that I am definitely recovering "Me."
I just read an article that I wrote in 2017 or so about pain and how it changes our interactions with the world around us. I had just met Dr. Klickovitch and started on the road that began all of what he has done for me. I urge anyone that is dealing with issues to be a your own best advocate. Don't take no for an answer. Keep asking what else is out there that will give you relief. Age brings the problems that I deal with to all of us. The answers aren't easy to find. If I would have listened to the neurosurgeon that I saw first that year I would probably be sitting in a chair. Period. Thank God for the gift of tenacity. Don't forget to smell the roses.
Cathy Donohoue

marlboromaam (Mags)
Such a lovely, lovely capture and narrative, Cathy! Getting old is NOT for sissies. I start nerve block shots for my back pain next week and gel injections for my knees in August. Pain is a big fat bummer and living with it is a nightmare. I've waited almost two years to start these procedures - not my choice but the medical establishments. LOL! When I drop something in the floor, I debate whether or not it's worth the pain to pick it up. Ice packs, tens unit, and CBD cream have been my only relief since I cannot take pain killer meds, not even an aspirin. I wish you a wonderful well-healed recovery! Take care of yourself. Prayers are always answered, although the answer may not be the one we want. God has gotten me this far. He'll get us both through the rest. =)
