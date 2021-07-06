7.6.21

One of the first sentences that I use when I need to introduce myself is that, "I am a child of God." Today I am thanking my Creator for this medical miracle that is this aging body. This morning I want to share some incredible shots. No, it's not because I took them, it is because a day short of 3 weeks post op of one of the rockiest surgeries I have had, I took the big girl camera with a macro lens out for a spin. I still have restrictions about how far I can bend and I still am wearing a binder to support the muscles. Putting my hands on something besides the phone camera lets me know that I am definitely recovering "Me."

I just read an article that I wrote in 2017 or so about pain and how it changes our interactions with the world around us. I had just met Dr. Klickovitch and started on the road that began all of what he has done for me. I urge anyone that is dealing with issues to be a your own best advocate. Don't take no for an answer. Keep asking what else is out there that will give you relief. Age brings the problems that I deal with to all of us. The answers aren't easy to find. If I would have listened to the neurosurgeon that I saw first that year I would probably be sitting in a chair. Period. Thank God for the gift of tenacity. Don't forget to smell the roses.