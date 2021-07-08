Previous
Mojo and Ollie by cdonohoue
Photo 1092

Mojo and Ollie

I went outside to spend some time with the roses. They are waiting to rebloom and taking their time about it. I liked this shot of Mojo and Ollie taking off to play chase all over the back yard.
8th July 2021 8th Jul 21

Lin ace
So sweet - they really look happy!
July 9th, 2021  
