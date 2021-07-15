Previous
Matthew 25 by cdonohoue
We did something really fun this morning. We went to Matthew 25 ministries and helped sort what turned out to be new men's belts for me. They have just opened up again after the world closed. This all started as the idea of one man who thought he could change the world. And he has. They are boots on the ground with every disaster and they send clothing around the world. It has grown into a huge facility. They take gently used clothing, but I could not believe how many brand new cartons of clothing I saw. God is good all the time.
Cathy Donohoue

Simply Amanda
I love that place. We need to sign up and get in there soon!!!
July 15th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Very nice!
July 15th, 2021  
