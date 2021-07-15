Matthew 25

We did something really fun this morning. We went to Matthew 25 ministries and helped sort what turned out to be new men's belts for me. They have just opened up again after the world closed. This all started as the idea of one man who thought he could change the world. And he has. They are boots on the ground with every disaster and they send clothing around the world. It has grown into a huge facility. They take gently used clothing, but I could not believe how many brand new cartons of clothing I saw. God is good all the time.