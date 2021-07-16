7.16.21

I have been forever fascinated with raindrops. It's a good think as it has rained every day for what feels like forever. Today was a big day. I got to go to the gym for the first time after back surgery. I have to say that I was disappointed in the class. The ones we went to before the world shut down were face paced. We moved and we sweated and raised our heartbeats. This class was done mostly from a chair. She treated us like we were old. I'm not that old yet. I got some good stretching in, but we are going to try a different class on Monday. The rec center here in Mason is an incredible facility. There has to be something that is in between working with free weights and sitting in a chair. Thanks to all that take a look.