7.29.21 by cdonohoue
7.29.21

I have decided to share my home with you. Seems like I always have a story, and when I look around the things that are here all come with one. This one is about the front porch swing. That swing was lovingly crafted by my Dad. He made one for me and one for my Mom for Mother's Day one year. So, they were both healthy and happy. I guess my swing is close to 30 years old. Tom sanded it and gave it a new coat of varathane. I can't tell you what that swing means to me. I can sit on something that my Dad's hands have touched and made with love. It is like a hug.

I love wind chimes and that set came from a trip to the mountains. The round window is one of my favorite tiny parts of this house. I just so happened to have a piece of stained glass that used to hang in the dining room at the old house that fits it perfectly. My son and his wife made that cute little planter for me one year. There is a sprig of hydrangea in front of the big rock and I really hope it grows.
Cathy Donohoue

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful porch! I love your red door and bench.
July 29th, 2021  
katy ace
I love your front porch! I love your stories that you share with us too! The fact that piece of stained glass fits that window perfectly should be a sign If you are where you are supposed to be now!
July 30th, 2021  
