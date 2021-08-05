Previous
Denim by Cathy Custer Donohoue by cdonohoue
Denim by Cathy Custer Donohoue

The word revealed today is "Denim" At 70 I have never outgrown my love of jeans and wear denim in so many ways. This link will take you to over 100 ideas about "denim. https://scavengerhunt.photography/.../round-32-reveals.../
5th August 2021

