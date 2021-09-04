Sign up
Photo 1127
Golf Clubs
We went to a local flea market, staying well back from folks. I wanted a new bird bath for the garden. I couldn't help snapping this one. I think there are folks out there that might want to see this as a puzzle of phone case.
4th September 2021
4th Sep 21
0
0
Cathy Donohoue
ace
@cdonohoue
It is April of 2021 and I am challenging myself to try and shoot a photo a day. It is difficult to find something...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
4th September 2021 1:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
drivers
,
golf clubs
,
putters
