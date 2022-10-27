Previous
Spring Grove Autumn by cdonohoue
Photo 1154

Spring Grove Autumn

A lot of the leaves around here are browning out. That makes me very sad. I still found color at the Grove.
27th October 2022

Cathy Donohoue

@cdonohoue
It is April of 2021 and I am challenging myself to try and shoot a photo a day.
Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Delightful Autumnal colour tones, a lovely capture and focus on the leaf. fav
October 28th, 2022  
Cathy
Lovely fall leaves. We are past peak and I find it depressing. Winter is on its way.
October 28th, 2022  
katy ace
FAV beautifully done Cathy I love the focused detail, the light and shadows, and the shallow DOF. terrific composition
October 28th, 2022  
