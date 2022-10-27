Sign up
Photo 1154
Spring Grove Autumn
A lot of the leaves around here are browning out. That makes me very sad. I still found color at the Grove.
27th October 2022
27th Oct 22
3
2
Cathy Donohoue
ace
@cdonohoue
It is April of 2021 and I am challenging myself to try and shoot a photo a day. It is difficult to find something...
1411
photos
74
followers
144
following
1147
1148
1149
1150
1151
1152
1153
1154
1148
1149
1150
1151
1152
256
1153
1154
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M4
Taken
27th October 2022 1:17pm
leaves
,
orange
,
monument
,
spring grove cemetery
,
spring grove arboretum
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Delightful Autumnal colour tones, a lovely capture and focus on the leaf. fav
October 28th, 2022
Cathy
Lovely fall leaves. We are past peak and I find it depressing. Winter is on its way.
October 28th, 2022
katy
ace
FAV beautifully done Cathy I love the focused detail, the light and shadows, and the shallow DOF. terrific composition
October 28th, 2022
