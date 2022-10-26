Sign up
Photo 1153
Today's Ground Cover
We got back from running errands and found that the rain had really done a number on the amount of leaves in our front yard! They are beautiful even as ground cover.
26th October 2022
26th Oct 22
Cathy Donohoue
@cdonohoue
It is April of 2021 and I am challenging myself to try and shoot a photo a day. It is difficult to find something...
Tags
leaves
,
dead leaves
,
red leaves
,
yellow leaves
haskar
ace
Lovely carpet.
October 26th, 2022
