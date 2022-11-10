11.10.22

I did something today that I never would have thought I'd be doing. I went to prison. I have to admit just how nervous I was. We have a nephew is incarcerated. He has 9 more months left on his sentence. He went into prison right before Covid took over the world. There was no chance of visiting him then, and I don't know if he would have seen us. He was so desperately ashamed of himself. At that time I started writing to him - real letters. He finally answered me and said that he did not deserve a letter. I persisted and over time he had access to something like email. We have corresponded ever since and I have sent him books. The first one was a Bible which he told us he keeps by his bunk. He is in a faith based program and is doing so much better. He works in the library and is a tutor for guys that need to learn to read or work on a computer. We were not allowed to take anything in with us except our ID and stopped at 4 different stations to get to the visiting room. We did get to hug him. We were his first visitors. We will go again and I won't be anywhere near as nervous.