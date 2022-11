Love Knots

When all else fails, play with what you shoot. I do this all the time and I'm sorry if you all bear the brunt of it. It is that time of year where all we have had are cold, dreary days. I have to say that when that happens I spend the majority of the days inside. I am going ot exercise later but already have a shot this week of weights. I think I may take us all on a tour of the house. We were supposed to spend the morning at Matthew 25, but they had a fire so we are out until January.