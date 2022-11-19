Previous
Wind Chill by cdonohoue
Photo 1171

Wind Chill

I wish we had this many leaves still on the trees. And stragglers were taken down today. The temperature got to about 32 degrees but with the wind chill it hovered around zero all day. I did a few errands this morning and that was it.
19th November 2022 19th Nov 22

Cathy Donohoue

@cdonohoue
