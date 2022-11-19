Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1171
Wind Chill
I wish we had this many leaves still on the trees. And stragglers were taken down today. The temperature got to about 32 degrees but with the wind chill it hovered around zero all day. I did a few errands this morning and that was it.
19th November 2022
19th Nov 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Cathy Donohoue
ace
@cdonohoue
It is April of 2021 and I am challenging myself to try and shoot a photo a day. It is difficult to find something...
1429
photos
77
followers
147
following
320% complete
View this month »
1164
1165
1166
1167
1168
1169
1170
1171
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M4
Taken
7th October 2022 2:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
motion
,
leaves
,
cold
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close