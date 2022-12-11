Previous
Winter Wonderland by cdonohoue
Photo 1180

Winter Wonderland

I took lots of shots of Santa yesterday for Kennedy Heights Winter Wonderland. None were better than this one of Santa, his Mom and his step Dad.
11th December 2022 11th Dec 22

Cathy Donohoue

Photo Details

Mags ace
Oh so cute!
December 11th, 2022  
