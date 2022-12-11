Sign up
Photo 1180
Winter Wonderland
I took lots of shots of Santa yesterday for Kennedy Heights Winter Wonderland. None were better than this one of Santa, his Mom and his step Dad.
11th December 2022
11th Dec 22
Cathy Donohoue
ace
@cdonohoue
It is April of 2021 and I am challenging myself to try and shoot a photo a day. It is difficult to find something...
1438
photos
77
followers
147
following
1173
1174
1175
1176
1177
1178
1179
1180
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
10th December 2022 4:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
santa
Mags
ace
Oh so cute!
December 11th, 2022
