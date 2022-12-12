Previous
Dead Skunk in the Middle of the Road, Stinking to High Heaven by cdonohoue
Photo 1181

Dead Skunk in the Middle of the Road, Stinking to High Heaven

I don't know if anyone else remembers this song - but it was sure brought home to us today. It is in front of my neighbor's house. Tom smelled it as soon as he opened the door to our garage to let the boys out this morning. I had him spraying Lysol all over the garage. Mojo and Ollie were barking their heads off. Glad it wasn't a closer encounter.
12th December 2022 12th Dec 22

Cathy Donohoue

@cdonohoue
It is April of 2021 and I am challenging myself to try and shoot a photo a day.
Photo Details

Mags ace
Poor skunk! I would've tried to avoid hitting it just because of the stink. LOL!
December 12th, 2022  
katy ace
aww poor thing. I hope the smell dissipated sooner rather than later!
I almost remembert the song and perhaps you should enter this in the songtitle-91 challenge
December 12th, 2022  
