Dead Skunk in the Middle of the Road, Stinking to High Heaven

I don't know if anyone else remembers this song - but it was sure brought home to us today. It is in front of my neighbor's house. Tom smelled it as soon as he opened the door to our garage to let the boys out this morning. I had him spraying Lysol all over the garage. Mojo and Ollie were barking their heads off. Glad it wasn't a closer encounter.