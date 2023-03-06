Previous
Next
keyhole by cdonohoue
Photo 1229

keyhole

My shot for "Keyhole." I could have zoomed way in but it lost the effect.
6th March 2023 6th Mar 23

Cathy Donohoue

ace
@cdonohoue
It is April of 2021 and I am challenging myself to try and shoot a photo a day. It is difficult to find something...
336% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
What a beautiful place to be laid to rest. No. I'm glad you didn't zoom in.
March 6th, 2023  
katy ace
This is really a beautiful subject Cathy. You have composed a wonderfully symmetrical photo
March 7th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Great capture of symmetry and details
March 7th, 2023  
Cathy
Very grand!!!
March 7th, 2023  
Allison Williams ace
So elegant
March 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise