Snowdrops

I have been working with a photography mentor for the past 5 months or so. I took advantage of an offer he had to get a free critique. It was scary. He is a pro and I am me. I uploaded 5 of my shots - some intentional problems as he also used it as a teaching time. It was great! I learned so much from an hour one on one with this man - Ron Clifford. This was the shot that I uploaded that I really liked.