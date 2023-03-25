Daffodil Reflection

I had a minor back surgery yesterday. I had a MILD procedure that means my magical doc went in and stretched and shaved a large ligament that made more room for nerves. I should have trusted him. I thought my back was hurting too much and that I needed another spacer - which is a much bigger surgery with six weeks of doing nothing. As of this morning I am almost pain free. I have a "bandaid" covering the site that stays for a week but no pain at the incision site either! Dr. Robert Klickovitch is amazing. He has kept me walking upright since late 2017.

So I played with shots that I took on Thursday fighting a ridiculous wind. But that didn't matter. I have my camera in my hands.