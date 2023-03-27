Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1243
Chickens Galore
I am so enjoying everyone's rainbow pictures. I have to find out where you all find the themes. That is one of the little things that has slipped away from me.
On our trip to the mountains we found buffalo grazing, but this city girl was fascinated by the chickens. Who knew they could be so pretty?
27th March 2023
27th Mar 23
1
1
Cathy Donohoue
ace
@cdonohoue
It is April of 2021 and I am challenging myself to try and shoot a photo a day. It is difficult to find something...
1505
photos
85
followers
154
following
340% complete
View this month »
1237
1238
1239
1240
1241
1242
1243
1244
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M4
Taken
27th March 2023 12:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chickens
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such pretty feathers!
April 1st, 2023
