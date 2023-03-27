Previous
Chickens Galore by cdonohoue
Photo 1243

Chickens Galore

I am so enjoying everyone's rainbow pictures. I have to find out where you all find the themes. That is one of the little things that has slipped away from me.

On our trip to the mountains we found buffalo grazing, but this city girl was fascinated by the chickens. Who knew they could be so pretty?
Cathy Donohoue

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such pretty feathers!
April 1st, 2023  
