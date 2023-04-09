Happy Easter

I hope that all of you that celebrate had a Happy Easter. We had a wonderful service - and then an odd day. One son had big doings so didn't come. The other son was supposed to bring his wife and her two daughters. My DIL didn't feel good so we ended up with 3 of us eating Easter dinner. We had a low carb meal except I did fix the mac and cheese for my son's family. He took that home with him. My DIL did send the low carb/gluten free pineapple upside down cake and it was wonderful. When you cut so much from your diet it makes what you eat taste pretty great.



The violets are for my mother. I think when you reach a certain age and have lost your parents the holidays can be tough. My Mom was a force to be reckoned with - and she raised a strong woman. But the little girl in me remembers cutting her lilacs and picking violets. My lilac aren't blooming yet, so I had a lilac candle yesterday and so wanted to pick her violets. I think she got them.