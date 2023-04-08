Previous
4.8.2023 by cdonohoue
4.8.2023

Legend has it that the wood of Christ's cross came from the lowly dogwood tree. Ever after it was destined to grow crookedly and for it's blossoms to show the blood on their edges.
Cathy Donohoue

@cdonohoue
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty B&W shot.
April 10th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful in b/w
April 10th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful pic!
April 10th, 2023  
Diana ace
a wonderful image!
April 10th, 2023  
