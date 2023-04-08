Sign up
Photo 1249
4.8.2023
Legend has it that the wood of Christ's cross came from the lowly dogwood tree. Ever after it was destined to grow crookedly and for it's blossoms to show the blood on their edges.
8th April 2023
8th Apr 23
4
1
Cathy Donohoue
ace
@cdonohoue
It is April of 2021 and I am challenging myself to try and shoot a photo a day. It is difficult to find something...
1511
photos
85
followers
155
following
1243
1244
1245
1246
1247
1248
1249
1250
Views
2
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M4
Taken
7th April 2023 2:35pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
#b&w
,
#dogwood
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very pretty B&W shot.
April 10th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful in b/w
April 10th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful pic!
April 10th, 2023
Diana
ace
a wonderful image!
April 10th, 2023
