4.7.2023 by cdonohoue
Photo 1248

4.7.2023

I'm so late! I'd like to come up with a really good story, but I have just been a bit overwhelmed with getting ready for the holiday, shooting at the Grove and losing myself in my photos. Those aren't bad things.
7th April 2023 7th Apr 23

Cathy Donohoue

ace
@cdonohoue
It is April of 2021 and I am challenging myself to try and shoot a photo a day. It is difficult to find something...
342% complete

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
A pretty image.
April 10th, 2023  
