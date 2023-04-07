Sign up
Photo 1248
4.7.2023
I'm so late! I'd like to come up with a really good story, but I have just been a bit overwhelmed with getting ready for the holiday, shooting at the Grove and losing myself in my photos. Those aren't bad things.
7th April 2023
7th Apr 23
Cathy Donohoue
ace
@cdonohoue
It is April of 2021 and I am challenging myself to try and shoot a photo a day. It is difficult to find something...
Tags
#tulips
,
#springgrove
gloria jones
ace
A pretty image.
April 10th, 2023
