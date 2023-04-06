Previous
4.7.2023 by cdonohoue
Photo 1247

4.7.2023

Out the kitchen window this morning. The cardinal was playing nice at the feeder. Sometimes he sends all the others flying.
6th April 2023

Cathy Donohoue

@cdonohoue
