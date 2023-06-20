Sign up
Previous
Photo 1282
Day Lily
When I'm not moving I play with what I have shot. I took a slow walk back to the garden to visit the Daylilies. I think they look better on black. We can't mulch anything in the yard because Ollie eats it. Fine dining.
20th June 2023
20th Jun 23
4
2
Cathy Donohoue
ace
@cdonohoue
It is April of 2021 and I am challenging myself to try and shoot a photo a day.
1547
photos
84
followers
156
following
351% complete
1275
1276
1277
1278
1279
1280
1281
1282
1276
1277
1278
1279
263
1280
1281
1282
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Tags
#daylily
,
#playinginphotoshop
Carole Sandford
ace
So pretty & yes they look great on black!
June 20th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Gorgeous on black! fav
June 20th, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
June 20th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Beautiful
June 20th, 2023
