Adventure

It is day two of the 38th round of the Photography Scavenger Hunt. This was my shot for "Adventure." I shot this the day before the shots were due. We were at a red light and Tom said I should see what was behind me. I got out of the car, Tom wasn't thrilled, and took a quick shot with my phone. The dog with the goggles sealed the deal for "adventure." He is living his best life.



I had a happy/sad day. For the first time I used a wheelchair at our local nursery. They had them and it was the only way I was going to get back to the perennials. I picked out three to fill in the garden. It was much needed but made me feel so very old. A friend from church came over this afternoon and we had a porch party out on the back deck. It was good to sit for a few hours and just laugh! She is one of my favorite folks and a good friend.