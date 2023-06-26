Previous
"Vessel" by cdonohoue
Photo 1287

"Vessel"

My take on the word "vessel" for the 38th round of the Photography Scavenger Hunt.
26th June 2023 26th Jun 23

Cathy Donohoue

Mags
Beautiful capture! Hope you're doing as well as you can, Cathy.
June 26th, 2023  
Milanie
Stunning
June 26th, 2023  
