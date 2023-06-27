Previous
monster38 by cathy custer donohoue by cdonohoue
Photo 1288

monster38 by cathy custer donohoue

Thank you all for your kind comments on my hunt shots!

Today's word is "Monster" I had to take a shot of this guy in front of a hat store in Sturgis, South Dakota. I couldn't afford a one but they were gorgeous.

The vent of the day. I went to get my CT and dexa scan that the surgeon needs to decide what he will do. I am signing in and the young lady tells me that I will owe over $1000 because the scan was probably coded wrong. I had the CT leaving Tom talking to the office to get it fixed. No can do. Have to send a message to the surgeon and get him to say something else about it. Well, I had to wait. I have an appt. scheduled with Dr. Adogwa next week but won't be able to go if I can't get in to get the scan and then have the results to him. Rock and a hard place. So, I've spent the afternoon editing photos and listening to Pink.
27th June 2023 27th Jun 23

Cathy Donohoue

ace
@cdonohoue
It is April of 2021 and I am challenging myself to try and shoot a photo a day. It is difficult to find something...
352% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Wow! You've been through a pack of trouble today. Hope it gets better, Cathy - and cool capture!
June 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise