Previous
Photo 1289
Skull
Another shot from Sturgis. The word was "Skull." I would never want to go during their motorcycle rally but it was fun to explore while we were in the vicinity. They are very dog friendly,
28th June 2023
28th Jun 23
Cathy Donohoue
ace
@cdonohoue
It is April of 2021 and I am challenging myself to try and shoot a photo a day. It is difficult to find something...
3
1
365
iPhone 14 Pro
16th May 2023 1:03pm
Tags
#skull
#sturgis
Mags
ace
Very cool!
June 28th, 2023
