Photo 1290
"Eight"
The Photography Scavenger Hunt reveal of the day is "Eight." While we were in South Dakota we got to experience Spring twice. I shot this at our Airbnb.
29th June 2023
29th Jun 23
Cathy Donohoue
ace
@cdonohoue
#bleedingheart
#eight
#scavengerhunt
KV
ace
Beautiful.
June 29th, 2023
