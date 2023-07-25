Previous
Peace Rose by cdonohoue
Photo 1295

Peace Rose

My gorgeous Peace Rose has a tiny passenger. I haven't had the real camera in my hands in a long time. My phone is so much lighter.
25th July 2023 25th Jul 23

Cathy Donohoue

@cdonohoue
It is April of 2021 and I am challenging myself to try and shoot a photo a day. It is difficult to find something...
Mags ace
Simply gorgeous!
July 26th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Beautiful
July 26th, 2023  
