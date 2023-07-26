Previous
7.26.2023 by cdonohoue
Photo 1296

7.26.2023

My Clematis are blooming again. I guess deadheading did the trick.

I had a cardiac stress test this morning, chemically induced because of my back. When they did the pre op testing they decided I might have had a heart attack - but they were wrong, thank God. I get an echo on Friday and then I should be good to go for the fusion on Monday. The doc will fuse all of the lumbar disks as they are bone on bone and I have a new herniation at L1,2. I can't wait to get it done - but I am getting nervous. But I don't think I have ever had surgery that I wasn't nervous. I don't know if I will make it out with my phone again. I am missing out on way too many of my flowers right now. It's also going to be 97 tomorrow so I don't think I'll venture far.
26th July 2023 26th Jul 23

Cathy Donohoue

Mags ace
The color and details are amazing. Take care of yourself. Prayers are with you for you!
July 26th, 2023  
Dawn ace
The colour and detail is lovely
July 26th, 2023  
