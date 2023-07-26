7.26.2023

My Clematis are blooming again. I guess deadheading did the trick.



I had a cardiac stress test this morning, chemically induced because of my back. When they did the pre op testing they decided I might have had a heart attack - but they were wrong, thank God. I get an echo on Friday and then I should be good to go for the fusion on Monday. The doc will fuse all of the lumbar disks as they are bone on bone and I have a new herniation at L1,2. I can't wait to get it done - but I am getting nervous. But I don't think I have ever had surgery that I wasn't nervous. I don't know if I will make it out with my phone again. I am missing out on way too many of my flowers right now. It's also going to be 97 tomorrow so I don't think I'll venture far.