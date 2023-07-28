7.28.2023

The long and winding road to surgery. The surgery has been cancelled because my surgeon is off for a family emergency. UC jumped through so many hoops to decide if I was healthy enough to have Dr. Adogwa operate. This is the last of the heart tests - and echocardiogram. I think the colors are gorgeous - that is the blood flow through my heart. The tech was nice and let me take a phone shot. I don't know what to make of the results. I have a septal aneurysm Maybe I always have. There is grade 1 diastolic dysfunction and aortic regurgitation (heart murmur - I knew that) and mitral regurgitation. Lots of words and I have no clue how to put them together. The docs will have to get it all sorted out. I do see a cardiologist in a couple of weeks and hope to find out soon about the back surgery.