At Lowe's by cdonohoue
Photo 1298

At Lowe's

I got my steps in today, not many but I did it, at Lowe's looking at the flowers. Taken with my phone.
31st July 2023 31st Jul 23

Cathy Donohoue

@cdonohoue
It is April of 2021 and I am challenging myself to try and shoot a photo a day. It is difficult to find something...
Beryl Lloyd
Beautiful !
July 31st, 2023  
Mags
Beautiful capture! Hope you're holding up!
July 31st, 2023  
katy
good for you for getting your steps in AND the beautiful flower photo
August 1st, 2023  
