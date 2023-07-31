Sign up
Previous
Photo 1298
At Lowe's
I got my steps in today, not many but I did it, at Lowe's looking at the flowers. Taken with my phone.
31st July 2023
31st Jul 23
3
2
Cathy Donohoue
ace
@cdonohoue
It is April of 2021 and I am challenging myself to try and shoot a photo a day.
Tags
rudbeckia
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful !
July 31st, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture! Hope you're holding up!
July 31st, 2023
katy
ace
good for you for getting your steps in AND the beautiful flower photo
August 1st, 2023
