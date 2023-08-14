Previous
Two male elk by cdonohoue
Photo 1301

Two male elk

My husband knows how to help me pass the time. We came down to Maggie Valley, NC for a few days of "drive by" sightseeing. We caught the elk herd early in the evening at Cataloochee Valley in the Great Smoky Mountains.
14th August 2023 14th Aug 23

Cathy Donohoue

Mags ace
Wonderful capture!
August 15th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful creatures & a great capture!
August 15th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Terrific capture
August 15th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful capture of these beauties! fav
August 15th, 2023  
Elisabeth Sæter
Amazing shot
August 15th, 2023  
