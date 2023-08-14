Sign up
Photo 1301
Two male elk
My husband knows how to help me pass the time. We came down to Maggie Valley, NC for a few days of "drive by" sightseeing. We caught the elk herd early in the evening at Cataloochee Valley in the Great Smoky Mountains.
14th August 2023
14th Aug 23
5
4
Tags
#elk
Mags
ace
Wonderful capture!
August 15th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful creatures & a great capture!
August 15th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Terrific capture
August 15th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful capture of these beauties! fav
August 15th, 2023
Elisabeth Sæter
Amazing shot
August 15th, 2023
