9.13.2023

I have been missing. I just realized how much of life I've been missing as I saved this shot from yesterday of Ollie in the backyard. I've had some major reconstruction of my back and then some funky side effects. There are so very many restrictions on what I can do for the next six weeks. No bending or stooping. My camera is just on the edge of the weight limit that I'm allowed to pick up - and haven't in weeks. I'm not complaining! After months of intense pain due to my fourth lumbar disc rupture and bone on bone discs (with no pain meds on advice of Dr Adogwa so they would work better on this side) I finally got it fixed! I ran into some strange stops along the way. First, on pre admission testing, they told my I had a heart attack - I didn't. Then they told me I had a hole in my heart - I don't. I have some valves that are working a bit differently than they were and I have a shiny new cardiologist. Then my surgeon's mother died ( in Nigeria) and they cancelled my surgery. I was not on the schedule until the end of September and I was devastated. I became my surgeon's squeaky wheel and his incredible office manager got me on the schedule for September 1st. He did discectomies of all of my lumbar discs and then rebuilt them with what look like a crazy ride through Home Depot. He is a board certified neurosurgeon, board certified orthopedic surgeon and is board certified in geriatric medicine (we don't like that term).



I will live by his restrictions so that my back heals, hopefully for the last time. This is the surgery that I have avoided for 20 years. I need a Dr. Adogwa to come along to do it. I'm trying to make better friends with my phone camera and take time to smell the roses.