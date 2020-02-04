Previous
Trap by chikadnz
63 / 365

Trap

Found while exploring Mum's garden; Strelitzia (Bird of Paradise) leaf and cobweb.

For Flash of Red February, Week 1 (Forms in Nature)

I've been photographing something every day but am way behind in uploading as we have been getting the house ready for sale. Looking forward to catching up!
4th February 2020 4th Feb 20

chikadnz

Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
