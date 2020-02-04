Sign up
63 / 365
Trap
Found while exploring Mum's garden; Strelitzia (Bird of Paradise) leaf and cobweb.
For Flash of Red February, Week 1 (Forms in Nature)
I've been photographing something every day but am way behind in uploading as we have been getting the house ready for sale. Looking forward to catching up!
4th February 2020
4th Feb 20
chikadnz
ace
@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
Tags
b&w
nature
monochrome
for2020
